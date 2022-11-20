Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 136,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $76.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.37. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

