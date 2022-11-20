Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,731 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,637,000 after buying an additional 1,104,634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,833,000 after buying an additional 412,287 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after buying an additional 573,609 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,144,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,914,000 after buying an additional 1,148,239 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.00 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

