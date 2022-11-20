Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $7.35 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 281,099 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 101.5% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 56.7% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 319.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research cut their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.94.

Prologis Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $114.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.45 and a 200-day moving average of $119.55. The company has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.