Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.24% of ACI Worldwide worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 173.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 47,258 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.3% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 72,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 639,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ACIW shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

About ACI Worldwide

ACIW stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.