Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKSI. Benchmark cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.18.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.51. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $181.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

