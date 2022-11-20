Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.17% of Mercury Systems worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 50.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 825.33, a P/E/G ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $120,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,284.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Mercury Systems news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $72,526.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,997.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $120,026.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,284.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,743 shares of company stock worth $216,759 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

