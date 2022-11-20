Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.17% of Mercury Systems worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 50.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.
Mercury Systems Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 825.33, a P/E/G ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.95.
Several research firms have recently commented on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
