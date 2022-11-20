Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 213,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $8,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CORT. Truist Financial cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $641,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,116.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,583,250. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

