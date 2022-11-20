Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 23,734 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,734 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth $35,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Hershey by 365.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.00.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $225.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $241.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.12.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

