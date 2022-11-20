Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HP. Morgan Stanley upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.21 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

