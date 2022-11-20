Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HRTX. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Heron Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Heron Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %
HRTX stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $351.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $10.62.
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
