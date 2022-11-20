Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HRTX. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Heron Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

HRTX stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $351.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $10.62.

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

About Heron Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 3,638.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,631 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 574.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 233,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 198,924 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 365,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,000 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.