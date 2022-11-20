High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Senior Officer Paul Allan Jewer Acquires 4,000 Shares

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paul Allan Jewer acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,242.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,754.29.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HLF opened at C$13.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$459.83 million and a PE ratio of 7.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. High Liner Foods Inc has a 1 year low of C$10.77 and a 1 year high of C$15.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

