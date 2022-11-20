Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Highway Stock Performance

HIHO opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Highway has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $4.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. The company has a market cap of $8.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Highway alerts:

Highway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Highway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.02%.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

See Also

