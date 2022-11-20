Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hippo to $51.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Hippo from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hippo from $75.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
Hippo Stock Down 2.8 %
NYSE HIPO opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Hippo has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46.
Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.
