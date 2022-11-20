Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hippo to $51.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Hippo from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hippo from $75.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

NYSE HIPO opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Hippo has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the first quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the second quarter worth $37,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Hippo by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

