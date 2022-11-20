HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Stock Price Up 11.4% After Dividend Announcement

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQIGet Rating)’s share price rose 11.4% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 19,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 20,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on HireQuest in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

HireQuest Trading Up 11.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $230.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireQuest

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HireQuest by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

