HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Stock Price Up 11.4% After Dividend Announcement

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.4% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 19,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 20,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Get HireQuest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on HireQuest in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

HireQuest Trading Up 11.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireQuest

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $230.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HireQuest by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.