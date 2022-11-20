HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Price Down 5.1%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.24. 1,306,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,604,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIVE shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Down 5.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
