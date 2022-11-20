HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Price Down 5.1%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.24. 1,306,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,604,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIVE shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 174.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 154.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

