Holley (NYSE:HLLY) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Benchmark

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Holley in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Holley from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.11.
Holley stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Holley has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $357.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.
Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.
