Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $346.29.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Home Depot stock opened at $313.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $320.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.58.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,859 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $542,084,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $341,915,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

