HP (HPQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect HP to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect HP to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 4.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 8.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 11.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 42,602 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.93.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

