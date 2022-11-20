Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Increased to $17.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group to $17.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.69.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.13. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

