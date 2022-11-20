HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HUYA. UBS Group lowered shares of HUYA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of HUYA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.66.

Shares of HUYA opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. HUYA has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $597.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of HUYA by 142.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,065 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new stake in HUYA during the first quarter valued at about $4,177,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in HUYA by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 805,971 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 101.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 656,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

