HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HUYA. UBS Group lowered shares of HUYA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of HUYA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.66.
HUYA Stock Performance
Shares of HUYA opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. HUYA has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $597.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.66.
HUYA Company Profile
HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.
