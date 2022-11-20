Hyperfine (HYPR) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) is one of 68 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Hyperfine to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87% Hyperfine Competitors -712.65% -45.30% -25.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyperfine and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million -$64.85 million -0.22 Hyperfine Competitors $1.05 billion $133.48 million 3.29

Risk and Volatility

Hyperfine’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine’s competitors have a beta of 13.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hyperfine and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hyperfine Competitors 88 598 1654 76 2.71

Hyperfine presently has a consensus price target of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 437.43%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 82.88%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Hyperfine competitors beat Hyperfine on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Hyperfine Company Profile

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

