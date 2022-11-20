i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUXGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of i-80 Gold stock opened at 2.55 on Wednesday. i-80 Gold has a 1 year low of 1.52 and a 1 year high of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

