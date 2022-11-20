i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
i-80 Gold Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of i-80 Gold stock opened at 2.55 on Wednesday. i-80 Gold has a 1 year low of 1.52 and a 1 year high of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About i-80 Gold
Featured Articles
