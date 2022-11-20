IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IBEX. TheStreet raised shares of IBEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on IBEX from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IBEX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. IBEX has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $453.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.48.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. IBEX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in IBEX by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 208,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 24,709 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

