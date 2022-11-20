IGas Energy (OTC:IGESF) Rating Increased to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of IGas Energy (OTC:IGESF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IGESF opened at 0.36 on Wednesday. IGas Energy has a 12 month low of 0.25 and a 12 month high of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.59.

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

