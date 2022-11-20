IGas Energy (OTC:IGESF) Rating Increased to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of IGas Energy (OTC:IGESF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
IGas Energy Price Performance
IGESF opened at 0.36 on Wednesday. IGas Energy has a 12 month low of 0.25 and a 12 month high of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.59.
About IGas Energy
