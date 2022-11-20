indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Craig Hallum

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

INDI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded indie Semiconductor from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $15.87.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,465.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 55,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,490.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,200 in the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $12,130,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,121,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,849,000 after buying an additional 1,644,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after buying an additional 1,556,028 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $11,378,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,206,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 1,238,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

