Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($40.21) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($46.39) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($39.18) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($33.51) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($13.85) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($20.31).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.