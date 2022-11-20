Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.
NYSE INGR opened at $95.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.78. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $101.89.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.
Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.
