Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Trading Up 0.1%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.53. Approximately 2,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.50.
Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.