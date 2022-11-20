Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Trading Up 0.1%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.53. Approximately 2,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.