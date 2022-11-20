Insider Buying: Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 401,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,989.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 1.0 %

BKD opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The firm has a market cap of $586.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.44. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 438,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Brookdale Senior Living

BKD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

