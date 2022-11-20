Insider Buying: Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Purchases 201 Shares of Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,027 ($23.82) per share, for a total transaction of £4,074.27 ($4,787.63).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 29,734 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,003 ($23.54), for a total transaction of £595,572.02 ($699,849.61).

On Monday, October 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 209 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,977 ($23.23) per share, with a total value of £4,131.93 ($4,855.38).

On Friday, September 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 220 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,928 ($22.66) per share, with a total value of £4,241.60 ($4,984.25).

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 1,995 ($23.44) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £7.31 billion and a PE ratio of 1,522.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,938.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,884.53. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52-week low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,706 ($31.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Coca-Cola HBC

Several brokerages recently commented on CCH. Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($30.55) to GBX 2,500 ($29.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.33) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($32.31) to GBX 2,950 ($34.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,210 ($25.97).

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

