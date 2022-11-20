Insider Buying: Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Purchases 201 Shares of Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,027 ($23.82) per share, for a total transaction of £4,074.27 ($4,787.63).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 10th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 29,734 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,003 ($23.54), for a total transaction of £595,572.02 ($699,849.61).
- On Monday, October 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 209 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,977 ($23.23) per share, with a total value of £4,131.93 ($4,855.38).
- On Friday, September 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 220 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,928 ($22.66) per share, with a total value of £4,241.60 ($4,984.25).
Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 1,995 ($23.44) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £7.31 billion and a PE ratio of 1,522.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,938.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,884.53. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52-week low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,706 ($31.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
