Insider Buying: Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Buys £149.60 in Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) insider Katerina Patmore bought 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($175.79).

On Monday, October 17th, Katerina Patmore bought 140 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($176.03).

On Thursday, September 15th, Katerina Patmore bought 115 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £150.65 ($177.03).

Shares of LON:HWG opened at GBX 111 ($1.30) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £358.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 140.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. Harworth Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 99 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 193.30 ($2.27).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

