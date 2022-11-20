Insider Buying: Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) CEO Purchases $81,720.00 in Stock

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) CEO Prasad Gundumogula purchased 9,000 shares of Mondee stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $81,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,333,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,509,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Prasad Gundumogula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 11,200 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $132,608.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 256 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $3,345.92.

On Thursday, September 8th, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 8,500 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.41 per share, for a total transaction of $105,485.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 15,300 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $189,108.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 5,166 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $65,711.52.

On Friday, August 26th, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 7,600 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,344.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 12,000 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $155,400.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 11,806 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,373.34.

MOND opened at $9.18 on Friday. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondee

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOND. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Mondee during the third quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Mondee during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOND shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mondee in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.

