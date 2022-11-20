Insider Buying: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Richard D. Feintuch bought 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,957.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PGT Innovations Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGTI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.