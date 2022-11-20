Insider Buying: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Richard D. Feintuch bought 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,957.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PGT Innovations Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGTI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PGT Innovations Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 24.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 106.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 726,131 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Articles

