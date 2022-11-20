Insider Buying: RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Acquires 45,000 Shares of Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 45,000 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $874,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,279,158 shares in the company, valued at $44,306,831.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

Shares of RMAX opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.04 million, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $31.91.

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX

Several analysts recently commented on RMAX shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 92,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

