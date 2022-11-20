Insider Buying: Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Director Purchases $100,000.00 in Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) Director Scot Cohen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,894,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wrap Technologies Stock Up 23.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Wrap Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 346,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 96,504 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 97,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Wrap Technologies

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies from $4.25 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 150, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain noncompliant individuals from a range of 10-25 feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.