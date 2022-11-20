Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $2,894,012.55 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $2,894,012.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $47.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $80.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 198.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,300,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $488,250,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,397 shares of the software’s stock worth $106,842,000 after purchasing an additional 312,662 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 24.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock worth $79,104,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 36.5% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 674,313 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,426,000 after purchasing an additional 180,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.