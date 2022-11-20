Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Sells $1,297,600.00 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of APO opened at $61.94 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -28.37%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after buying an additional 18,681,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,867,000 after buying an additional 1,970,012 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after buying an additional 9,671,334 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,159,000 after buying an additional 487,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.
