Insider Selling: Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) CFO Sells $499,205.00 in Stock

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $499,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,129.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arcosa Stock Up 0.5 %

Arcosa stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.52. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $65.80.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.94 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 46.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,546,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,594,000 after acquiring an additional 72,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcosa by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,298 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Arcosa by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Arcosa in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACA. Stephens lowered Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Arcosa to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Featured Articles

