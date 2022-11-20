Insider Selling: Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) SVP Sells $85,080.00 in Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Axos Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

AX stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AX. Raymond James cut their target price on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Axos Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,174,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,192,000 after buying an additional 113,975 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $856,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 20.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

