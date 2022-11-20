Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CMO Sells $132,644.26 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $132,644.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at $928,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Sharelynn Faye Moore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 29th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 7,107 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $183,076.32.
Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of BE opened at $21.06 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
A number of equities analysts have commented on BE shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
