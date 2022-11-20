Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CMO Sells $132,644.26 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $132,644.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at $928,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, August 29th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 7,107 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $183,076.32.

Shares of BE opened at $21.06 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,072 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,169,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,938 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,894.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,785,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BE shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

