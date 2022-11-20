Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) SVP Sells $90,138.03 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) SVP Natalie Glance sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $90,138.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,085 shares in the company, valued at $9,666,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Duolingo Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.16 and a 200 day moving average of $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -42.05 and a beta of -0.15.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duolingo Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUOL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.