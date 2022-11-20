Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) SVP Sells $90,138.03 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) SVP Natalie Glance sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $90,138.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,085 shares in the company, valued at $9,666,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Duolingo Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of DUOL stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.16 and a 200 day moving average of $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -42.05 and a beta of -0.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Duolingo Company Profile
Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duolingo (DUOL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.