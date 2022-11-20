Insider Selling: Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Sells 39,270 Shares of Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) insider Toby Courtauld sold 39,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.26), for a total transaction of £209,309.10 ($245,956.64).
Toby Courtauld also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 31st, Toby Courtauld purchased 30 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 507 ($5.96) per share, with a total value of £152.10 ($178.73).
- On Wednesday, August 31st, Toby Courtauld purchased 29 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.02) per share, with a total value of £148.48 ($174.48).
Great Portland Estates Stock Performance
LON GPE opened at GBX 540.50 ($6.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 489.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 563.04. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 388.18 ($4.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 748 ($8.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 818.94.
Great Portland Estates Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 670 ($7.87) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 710 ($8.34).
About Great Portland Estates
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
See Also
