Insider Selling: Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) CEO Sells $80,996.40 in Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $80,996.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,690.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Harshman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of Harmonic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

Harmonic Stock Up 7.3 %

HLIT stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Harmonic in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Read More

