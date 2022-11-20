Insider Selling: HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) CEO Sells 45,500 Shares of Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $65.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.66.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

