Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells $2,578,730.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 639,780 shares in the company, valued at $194,096,456.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00.

HubSpot Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $272.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.66 and a 200 day moving average of $311.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $862.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in HubSpot by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in HubSpot by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

