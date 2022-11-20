Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells $2,578,730.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 639,780 shares in the company, valued at $194,096,456.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 18th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00.
- On Tuesday, September 20th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00.
HubSpot Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of HUBS opened at $272.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.66 and a 200 day moving average of $311.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $862.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in HubSpot by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in HubSpot by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HubSpot (HUBS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.