Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CTO Sells $1,338,429.96 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,702.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of META opened at $112.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $297.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $353.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $163,188,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,093,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $176,039,000 after buying an additional 282,953 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

