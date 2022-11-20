Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Sells $376,389.40 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $376,389.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,990.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

New Relic Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $51.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in New Relic by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in New Relic by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 72,593 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 786,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,597,000 after purchasing an additional 186,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About New Relic

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. Cowen dropped their target price on New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on New Relic to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

