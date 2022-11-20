Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Sells $376,389.40 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $376,389.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,990.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
New Relic Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $51.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Trading of New Relic
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in New Relic by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in New Relic by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 72,593 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 786,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,597,000 after purchasing an additional 186,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About New Relic
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Relic (NEWR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.