Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $74,620.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 17th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Craig Donato sold 7,713 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $320,860.80.
Roblox Price Performance
NYSE:RBLX opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Roblox to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.26.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
