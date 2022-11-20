Insider Selling: Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) CEO Sells $541,994.58 in Stock

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $541,994.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,717,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,481,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vertex Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Vertex Energy stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VTNR shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vertex Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.