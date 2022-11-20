Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Evercore ISI

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -940.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 12.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 63,679 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $560,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

