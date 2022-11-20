Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Evercore ISI

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
IAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.
Integral Ad Science Price Performance
Integral Ad Science stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -940.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.
Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integral Ad Science (IAS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.